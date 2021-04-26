Gulf Shores man sentenced to 5 years for child pornography

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Zachary Wood, 22, of Gulf Shores was sentenced Monday in federal court on a child pornography charge. Wood pled guilty in January 2021.

According to court documents, , the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency received a tip that eight files had been uploaded to Google Drive on February 1, 2018, some of which were reported to contain a visual depiction of children engaged in sex acts. Google provided specific information related to the IP address and email address associated with the account and the uploads. ALEA investigators issued a subpoena to CenturyLink to obtain the subscriber information associated with the IP address. On May 8, 2018, agents executed a search warrant at the address in Gulf Shores where Wood lived. Wood was interviewed and admitted to transmitting the images. Agents analyzed four devices and found over 10,000 images of child pornography and child erotica. The analysts also located numerous images involving human mutilation.

United States District Court Judge Jeffrey Beaverstock imposed a sentence of 60 months imprisonment. The judge ordered that Wood be supervised by federal probation officers for the rest of his life, beginning upon his discharge from prison. Upon his release from prison, Wood will be required to undergo sex offender treatment and to register as a sex offender. Judge Beaverstock ordered that Mitchell pay $5100 in special assessments and $135,415 in restitution. Wood will be prohibited from have any contact with minors.