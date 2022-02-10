GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — He has spent a lot of time on the beaches of Gulf Shores, but it’s a beach in Fiji where Jonathan Young will be trying to survive.

Jonathan Young from Gulf Shores appears in the new season of “Survivor”.

In a promotional video for the hit show “Survivor” he introduces himself as Jonathan Young. Friends and neighbors in Gulf Shores just know him as Jon.

“The next-door neighbor that anyone can come and talk to, just like a father-figure, mentor, big brother really,” said neighbor and employee J.R. Gardner.

Caidyn Clark also worked at Young’s beach service business, but considers him more than a boss.

“Started working with him and he’s a really nice guy and we just became good friends since then,” said Clark.

So last summer when Jon disappeared for a couple of months, Clark got suspicious.

“We were trying to figure out where he was and we took a guess and Survivor was one of the guesses,” Clark said. “He came back after a couple of months and a bunch of weight was gone and we were like he had to be on something.”

They were right and although they don’t know what happens.

“He’s been tight-lipped about how it went,” said neighbor Kenneth Gardner. “He won’t tell anybody so we definitely got to see for ourselves.”

They all say he should do just fine on the show.

“He’s a smart guy, a bigger guy. he’s been out there in the woods more of a nature kind of guy. I think he can handle himself,” said Gardner.

Everyone will find out when the 42nd edition of “Survivor” premieres Wednesday, March 9th on CBS.