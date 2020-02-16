Gulf Shores man killed in I-65 crash Friday

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Here is a news release from ALEA:
Baldwin County – On Friday, February 14, 2020, at approximately 12:55 PM, a single vehicle crash occurred on I-65 north bound at the 40.5-mile marker in Baldwin County. Hugh Tyler Swann, 42, of Gulf Shores, was driving a 2005 Nissan Armada, pulling a 2012 Open Range Mesa Ridge travel trailer. Swann lost control of his vehicle when he drifted off the roadway and overturned on its side. Swann, who was not wearing his seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle. At approximately 2:15 AM on Saturday, February 15, 2020, Hugh Tyler Swann died at the hospital due to his injuries. No further information is available as Troopers continue to investigate the cause of the crash.ALEA
This is an update to a story we covered Friday. We reported Friday two were airlifted. The news release from ALEA does not say anything about another person hurt or how badly they may have been injured.