BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama State Troopers are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that took the life of a man from Gulf Shores. A news release from ALEA says a vehicle driven by 53-year-old Robert Felts Jr. of Gulf Shores collided head-on with another vehicle on Fort Morgan Road Thursday night at about 11 pm.

Troopers say after the initial crash Felts’ Silverado and Toyota 4Runner collided and debris struck a fourth vehicle. According to a news release “The crash occurred on Alabama 180 near the 5-mile marker, approximately six miles west of Gulf Shores, in Baldwin County.” The news release does not indicate that anyone else was hurt.