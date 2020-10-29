Gulf Shores, lower Baldwin County seeing effects from Hurricane Zeta

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Shores and the rest of lower Baldwin County seeing effects from Hurricane Zeta.

Just six weeks after Hurricane Sally, Baldwin County beaches are still vulnerable. The area was seeing high winds and heavy rain throughout the evening.

Baldwin County also put out a travel advisory until 5 a.m. Thursday to keep people off of the roads. Double red flags also keeping people out of the Gulf waters.

Damage reports in lower Baldwin have yet to come in but are expected with the high winds. One concern being the winds having an effect on those areas who are still recovering from Hurricane Sally with tarps on roofs and debris on curbsides. Sand dunes also took a hit during Sally.

LATEST STORIES