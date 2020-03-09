Gulf Shores lifeguards rescue distressed swimmer from gulf

Baldwin County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Gulf Shores beach_14721

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — A distressed swimmer was rescued from the gulf in front of Hangout.

The person was taken to the hospital and is reported to be alert.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories