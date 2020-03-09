Gulf Shores lifeguards rescue distressed swimmer from gulf

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — A distressed swimmer was rescued from the gulf in front of Hangout.
The person was taken to the hospital and is reported to be alert.
