GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The scaffolding is going up, the chairs and stands waiting on fans, and the public beach in Gulf Shores is being transformed for a national audience.

The NCAA Beach Volleyball Championships starts Friday at one end of Gulf Place and at the other end, more volleyball.

“In conjunction with the national volleyball championship there is a youth tournament on the west end which will bring 200 teams that are also associated with that Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” says city spokesman Grant Brown.

Almost as soon as those tournaments end Sunday, the build begins for the Hangout Music Festival, which is the third weekend in May.

“We will start closing down certain portions of Gulf Shores and other beach areas so they can safely build the event but the main Gulf Place beaches don’t close until the 15th of May,” says Brown.

Barricades are already up blocking off parking lots and detouring traffic which makes getting to the beach difficult at best. “But, it does bring a lot of people into town which is good from the economic impact side not so good if you are trying to enjoy a very calm beach weekend,” says Brown.

The city has made a concerted effort over the last decade to bridge the gap between Spring Break and Memorial Day. Now Brown says the month of May rivals the Fourth of July.

“Our occupancy rates at our hotels and condominiums is near 100 percent. The businesses in town have enough business to sustain them through this lull and so May has almost turned into as big as a summer week.”

Also this week, the high school state track and field championships with 22 hundred athletes competing and next week, 56 softball teams will be in town for a regional championship.

The volleyball national championship begins Friday and will be broadcast on ESPNU, ESPN2 with the championship being broadcast Sunday on ESPN.