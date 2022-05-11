GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Gulf Shores International Airport was awarded a $670,000 FAA airport grant.

According to a press release, Congressman Jerry Carl announced the airport would receive the grant through the Airport Improvement Program from the 2022 fiscal year. The grant is provided to conduct and update miscellaneous studies related to the new terminal development and reconstruct taxiway lighting for taxiway A, as well as other projects.

The chairman of the Gulf Shores Airport Authority, Vic Roberts, expressed his sincere appreciation to Congressman Carl for assisting and continuing his support for the airport and surrounding community.