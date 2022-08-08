GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Gulf Shores International Airport has been awarded a $500,000 grant to continue the progress on expansion.

For years, there have been plans to bring commercial flights to Gulf Shores. The $500,000 grant will go towards building a new terminal. The terminal is needed to accommodate more commercial airlines.

The terminal will have two gates and will be located right next to the Air Traffic Control Tower on Gulf Shores Airport’s property. Gulf Shores International Airport Manager Scott Fuller explains how the airport was eligible to receive the grant.

“It’s called the Small Community Air Service Development Grant that D.O.T put together to help small communities that are losing air service or need it to develop their service but specifically it’s dedicated to small communities,” said Fuller.

Fuller believes the terminal is a crucial step in the airport’s development.

“The terminal was the last obstacle to getting our near service here, we have everything else, we qualify for everything so what we have is we have a private company coming in that will operate, develop and manage that facility,” said Fuller.

According to Fuller, the new terminal is scheduled to open March 1, 2023.