Gulf Shores hosts one of its first big beach events since it opened

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — It typically runs concurrently with the NCAA Beach Volleyball Championship, which of course, was canceled due to COVID-19.

350 teams are in Gulf Shores this week for a youth beach volleyball tournament for teams U-12/U-18.

Coaches and players from out of town that we spoke with were thrilled to get the opportunity to play volleyball on a real beach.

“It’s an awesome opportunity for the girls they were dying to come out – they missed volleyball so much,” Bobby Mitchell, club director for Atlanta Extreme. “And the fact that Gulf Shores was able to host this is awesome.”

Gulf Shores has messaging across the city and officials monitoring social distancing.

