GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Gulf Shores is hosting a recycling drive that ends March 31.

Residents are urged to drop off items that aren’t accepted at the city’s Drop Off Recycling Center.

The event will accept:

Electronics

Fluorescent lightbulbs

Paint

Aerosol cans and tires are not accepted at the center, according to the City of Gulf Shores Website. The drive will be held at Drop Off Recycling Center at 160 W. 36th Ave.

If you can’t make this recycling event, the next one will be held from June 13 to June 30. For more information about which items are accepted at the drop off site, click the link here.