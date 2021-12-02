Gulf Shores home heavily damaged in fire

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — A Gulf Shores couple is without a home after a fire erupted Wednesday night, Dec. 1, inside their Jordan Court house off County Road 4.

Gulf Shores Fire-Rescue got the call just before 8 p.m. Once on the scene, the house was fully involved in flames, what was described as explosions by several witnesses could be heard coming from the garage area of the home. Investigators say several aerosol cans in the garage and the tires of the family’s SUV are responsible.

One person was home at the time of the fire and was able to escape without injury, the family’s cats were also rescued by firefighters.

The fire is believed to have started in the garage, but the cause of the blaze is still under investigation.