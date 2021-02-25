Gulf Shores home builder indicted on financial exploitation the elderly charge

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — A Gulf Shores home builder has been indicted on a charge of exploiting the elderly.

Investigators say Sergio Braga of Braga Design overbilled and fraudulently charged an elderly person of more than $50,000 during a renovation of a historical home.

The Gulf Shores Police Department began the fraud investigation in February 2020. The case was presented to the Baldwin County Grand Jury in January 2021, which resulted in an indictment on Sergio Braga. The grand jury charged Braga with one count of Financial Exploitation of the Elderly.

Gulf Shores police are still seeking information on subcontractors who worked for Braga Design and worked on this home located in the area of County Road 6 and County Road 4. If you have information on Braga or this investigation, contact Det. Michael Hoguet at 251-968-9841.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories