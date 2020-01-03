Gulf Shores High School students to receive Macbook Air laptops

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Gulf Shores City School District announced a major technology initiative at Gulf Shores High School Friday. The district will provide Macbook Air laptops to all high school students and virtual school students grades 9-12.

In describing the decision to utilize Macbooks, Superintendent Matt Akin said, “We believe that technology tools should support our curriculum and learning environment. We feel that Macbooks will enhance student creativity and collaboration between our students and teachers.”

The school district says the Macbooks will replace existing Chromebooks. The MacBook purchase was made possible through a generous grant from the Erie Hall Meyer Charitable Fund and funding from the city of Gulf Shores.

MacBooks will be distributed to all students on January 7.

