Gulf Shores High School students to get MacBook Air laptops Tuesday

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — In with the new, out with the Chrome at Gulf Shores High School today. Students will get MacBook Air laptops thanks to city funding and a grant. Gulf Shores News release below:

The Gulf Shores City School District is excited to announce a major technology initiative at Gulf Shores High School. The district will deploy MacBook Air laptops to all high school and virtual school students in grades 9-12. In describing the decision to utilize Macbooks, Superintendent

Matt Akin said, “We believe that technology tools should support our curriculum and learning environment. We feel that Macbooks will enhance student creativity and collaboration between our students and teachers.”

Macbooks will replace existing Chromebooks. The MacBook purchase was made possible through a generous grant from the Erie Hall Meyer

Charitable Fund and funding from the city of Gulf Shores. MacBooks will be distributed to all students on January 7.