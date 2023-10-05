GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Drones are taking off in an engineering class at Gulf Shores High School.

James Salvant teaches the class. He said flying and building drones does a few different things for students who want to pursue a career in engineering.

“The objective is for the children to learn how to solve problems, learn how to fail, fail fast, be in a comfortable environment to fail and then learn how to solve that problem,” Salvant said.

The students built a course for the drones to go through, and the students competed with one another to see whose drone could complete the course the fastest.

Otto Brewer is a senior at GSHS, and he said he likes being able to collaborate.

“I think it is a really good teamwork builder,” Brewer said. “It helps you create new strategies with friends and just become better teammates.”

Gulf Shores is the first school in the area to offer this class, and it’s the first semester Gulf Shores has offered this class ever.

“I think it is really cool that I get to be a part of something new, and I really enjoy it,” Brewer said.