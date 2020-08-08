Gulf Shores High School principal welcome’s faculty back with a parody song

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Gulf Shores High School_319995

Gulf Shores High School principal welcomed back the GSHS faculty back on Friday with a parody song. Principal Cindy Veazy and her husband Jimmy.

Veazey sung a welcome back song with her husband to welcome the faculty back. GSHS posted it on facebook, where you can watch below:

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories