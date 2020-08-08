Gulf Shores High School principal welcome’s faculty back with a parody song

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) Fairhope Police arrested 32-year-old Patrick Scott Herron last night. He's charged with aggravated criminal surveillance. All while wearing a GPS ankle monitor from the last time he was arrested for the same thing.

"An employee of one of our local businesses that was actually in the bathroom and obviously observed him doing something he wasn't supposed to do," says Fairhope Police Lt. Shane Nolte.