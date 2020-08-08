Gulf Shores High School principal welcome’s faculty back with a parody song

Gulf Shores High School principal welcomed back the GSHS faculty back on Friday with a parody song. Principal Cindy Veazy and her husband Jimmy.
Veazey sung a welcome back song with her husband to welcome the faculty back. GSHS posted it on facebook, where you can watch below:
