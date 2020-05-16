GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Shores High School graduation will take place in person at the end of this month.
On May 29, 2020 graduation for seniors of GSHS will be held at the Wharf Amphitheater with a few guidelines to follow with a large gathering.
Read the full guidelines on attending graduation below:
LATEST STORIES
- Gulf Shores High School graduation
- Drone light show at Vanderbilt honors frontline workers and healthcare heroes
- This kitten’s a great listener! And she would love to listen to you!
- Mobile County Public Library begins drive-through pickup
- Muggy start, Partly Sunny Afternoon