Gulf Shores High School graduation

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Shores High School graduation will take place in person at the end of this month.

On May 29, 2020 graduation for seniors of GSHS will be held at the Wharf Amphitheater with a few guidelines to follow with a large gathering.

Read the full guidelines on attending graduation below:

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Trending Stories