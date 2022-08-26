GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The aviation program at Gulf Shores High School is taking off for its second year.

Juniors and seniors interested in a career in aviation can become a part of the program offering them hands-on training on the mechanical and technical side of the industry.

Gulf Shores Superintendent, Matt Adkin said that this program is geared for students wanting to get a closer look into aviation.

“When we started the school system, we were looking at needs of the community and also things kids would be interested in, as a lot of people know Gulf Shores the aviation industry is really expanding,” said Adkin. “With the expansion of the airport and on the Gulf Coast in general, aviation is a great industry, there is a big need for jobs.”

Haley Kellogg is the course instructor and is a commercial airline pilot who is now taking students to new heights.

“So we are building an RV-12 which is an RV-12 kit builder plane, so you receive the kit and company is called VANS aircraft, you receive it as a kit so it’s all in pieces and you put it together, it’s a pretty well-known company and a pretty well-known kit to build” said Kellogg.

It typically takes five to 10 years to build an airplane from scratch but with all the hands-on help here, it’s only taking the kids two years to build the plane.

Once the aircraft is built, it will be flown by licensed pilots within the program. Two Gulf Shores High School seniors will be furthering their careers in aviation after high school after being a part of this program. Dr. Akin believes the program will continue to take flight.