Gulf Shores gives Hurricane Ida update

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Gulf Shores issued its first official Hurricane Ida update Friday afternoon just before 1 p.m., not long after the storm was officially upgraded to a hurricane.

In addition to a weather update, the news release offered residents and visitors important information to help them prepare for the storm.

A limited amount of sand is now available for residents at the Gulf Shores Sportsplex, located at 19025 Oak Road West. Sandbags and shovels are not provided, but can be purchased at local hardware and home improvement stores. Residents are asked to STOP bringing any additional debris to the roadside in order to protect personal property and surrounding property. Piles of debris can impede the flow of water and clog drainage systems creating flooding conditions. Any hazardous materials that are currently placed at the road should be brought back inside to garages or other storage areas. City crews will not pick them up in preparation for Hurricane Ida. If you notice a situation that would cause flooding conditions and need assistance, contact the City of Gulf Shores Public Works Department at 251-968-1156. Residents are asked to make sure they have a current Hurricane Re-entry decal. Decals are available for pickup at both City Hall and the Gulf Shores City Store during regular business hours. Additional information on resident hurricane re-entry decals can be found at https://www.gulfshoresal.gov/FAQ.aspx?TID=32.

The City of Gulf Shores also included the following storm preparedness tips: