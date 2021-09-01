Gulf Shores first responders leave for Ida recovery

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — A crew of police, fire and city personnel from Gulf Shores are heading to Hammond, La., Wednesday morning. A convoy of vehicles left the parking lot of the Gulf Shores Publix just after 8 am.

Before leaving they bought food and other supplies. They are loaded with tarps, tools, and enough food and fuel to last through the weekend.

They’re going to help local first responders whose homes have been damaged. Gulf Shores firefighter Cody Campbell grew up near Hammond and talked with us Tuesday. He said he was eager to get back home to help.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories