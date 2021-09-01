Gulf Shores first responders leave for Ida recovery

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — A crew of police, fire and city personnel from Gulf Shores are heading to Hammond, La., Wednesday morning. A convoy of vehicles left the parking lot of the Gulf Shores Publix just after 8 am.

Before leaving they bought food and other supplies. They are loaded with tarps, tools, and enough food and fuel to last through the weekend.

They’re going to help local first responders whose homes have been damaged. Gulf Shores firefighter Cody Campbell grew up near Hammond and talked with us Tuesday. He said he was eager to get back home to help.