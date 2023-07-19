GULF SHORES, Ala.(WKRG) — If you are in or near Gulf Shores, you may have noticed an increased presence of emergency personnel. Gulf Shores Police Department, Fire Rescue and Medstar are all participating in a three-day long safety training.

Gulf Shores City Schools Superintendent Matt Akin says the training is taking place just in time for the school year.

“Today we started our active shooter and intruder drills, so we have been working with our departments, working with Baldwin County 911 center, our school administrators, and then we have teacher volunteers and we also even have actors come in that play injured personnel,” Akin said.

Not only is the training for first responders, but school administrators are being taught what to do and how to react in an emergency situation.

“It’s so important for us to communicate, so we know everyone has a role to fill but when you’re under stress, you want to practice that before, so the communication between our three schools is critical,” Akin said.

The first day of school for Gulf Shores City Schools will be Aug. 8. Dr. Akin says even though summer is supposed to be a break for administrators, they are still working and learning.

“Summertime is when we are learning so we have teachers and administrators in trainings right now, this is another time for them to learn, it’s a learning process as we go into this new school year, we have a few students on campus but we keep them separated and this is the time for our educators to learn,” Akin said.

The safety trainings will go until Thursday. Akin wants to remind the public that there will be increased first responder presence until Thursday due to the training.