Gulf Shores first responders help in Hammond, Louisiana

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — First responders from Gulf Shores are wrapping up their first round of helping fellow first responders recover from Hurricane Ida. A convoy of Gulf Shores vehicles rolled out of Baldwin County Wednesday morning. Firefighter Cody Campbell was among the first to volunteer and says he’s humbled by the response of the people in the area.

“The people that we’ve been helping, watching and seeing them, just how grateful they are we’re here, I would do this all over again in a heartbeat if it meant that,” said Campbell via a phone call Sunday morning. Cody Campbell grew up near Hammond, Louisiana, and never expected to see such extensive damage so far from the coast.

“It looks a lot different than me growing up here, some areas you can’t hardly recognize they’ll get the state cleaned up, get it back on track and it will be just like Louisiana again,” said Campbell. He says the most praise belongs to the electrical crews that have one of the biggest jobs in Hammond and beyond.

“Absolutely working their brains out, those are the real people that should have all the respect and everything they’re here from all over the state,” said Campbell. The Baldwin County first responders are there so the local first responders can attend to their own storm damage after Ida.