GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s back-to-school time for part of South Baldwin County. Thousands of kids in Gulf Shores have their first school day this morning. Like a lot of Baldwin County as a whole, Gulf Shores is also coping with growth even though they’re a relatively small school district. Monday teachers and staff were getting ready at the Gulf Shores Cultural Center with the school system’s “Teacher Institute.” It was a training day and a motivational speaker to prepare for the start of the school year. Teachers say they’re eager to meet their new students this year and want parents to be part of the process.

“Just to be involved. Help out at home. The parents, the parents, and the teacher. Collaboration is the most important for the students to succeed,” said Gulf Shores First Grade Teacher Tiffani Deese. It’s the fifth year for this city school district.

“Emotions are high. Expectations are through the roof. You know, we’ve gone from a school system that wasn’t performing very well to now we’re a top ten school academically in the entire state,” said Board of Education President Kevin Corcoran. Gulf Shores Schools are growing and it will be the first year with additional classroom space at the Elementary School with a focus on science, technology, engineering, and math studies.