Gulf Shores fireworks canceled, city explains how this will help on an already-busy holiday weekend

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Gulf Shores Fourth of July fireworks show is just the latest beach-town event canceled due to COVID-19.

The city fires them off the pier, and there’s no organized gathering area to watch the show. While people could watch from their cars or condos, we asked the city how much of an impact on crowds this move would really have.

“Well, we did have the opportunity to make a decision that could affect the additional number of people that would be coming and adding to the already congested situation,” said Grant Brown, the city’s public information officer. “Another one of the guidelines the state health order is trying to avoid is any type of gatherings any type of activities that will promote gathering where social distancing really is not achievable.”

The city also had to sign a new coronavirus affidavit as part of their permit application with the State Fire Marshall.

It reads, in part “I agree to comply with the restrictions therein, including the requirement to maintain a consistent 6-foot distance between persons of different households.” The city said they felt like allowing the fireworks show to go on would be in violation of that.

Meanwhile, some beach-goers don’t think the cancellation will impact crowds.

“Honestly, like the restaurants are open now, so like what’s the difference?” said Cooper Breland.

Trey Normal felt similarly. “Everything is starting to go back to normal. So I don’t know what fireworks is going to do.”

City leaders maintain social distancing has been going well since the beaches opened.

So far, no other major Baldwin County fireworks shows have been canceled.

