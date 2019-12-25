Gulf Shores firefighter cooks up holiday spirit

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — As we know, fires don’t take breaks for the holidays, so neither do firefighters.

So John Heronime makes it his mission to keep his fellow first responders – and any community members nearby – fed.

On the menu this Christmas Eve: Sauerkraut and sausage, and Pierogi.

“I cook off and on and we all take turns but on Christmas it’s been a tradition to do something kinda unique,” he said. ” I try to cook enough for the whole day, and then if anyone wants to stop by and say hi, we also have enough food for them.”

