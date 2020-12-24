Gulf Shores firefighter cooks Christmas Eve dinner for squad

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Fires don’t take breaks on the holidays, so neither do firefighters.

There’s always a crew of first responders working the holidays to keep the rest of us safe as we spend time with our families. In Gulf Shores, one firefighter makes sure that doesn’t mean his team has to miss out on Christmas.

John Heronime has made it a tradition to cook a Polish dinner for his squad every year. This year someone else joined in, adding gumbo to the Christmas feast.

