GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – They’re used to hurricanes and responding to emergencies around the clock here on the Gulf Coast, but nothing like this.

“Really and truly what they’re dealing with on the scale that they’re dealing with it man that would be so difficult to have to rush out of your home with the clothes on your back and grab what you can and then watch everything you own burn,” said Gulf Shores Fire Rescue Chief of Staff Melvin Shepard.

That’s why Gulf Shores Fire Rescue is offering their support to Maui County Fire Department. Maui firefighters are not only working day and night assisting with recovery efforts, but many have lost their own homes and are starting over.

“This is a tragic event, not only for first responders, but also the people that live there. We just feel that anything we can do to assist them is what we need to do,” he explained.

One of the quickest ways to help is by purchasing a t-shirt. Starting this week they’re available for pre-sell, with all of the proceeds benefiting the affected men and women at Maui County Fire Department. That money is expected to reach them in just a few weeks.

“It is a nice looking shirt. They have them in adult and youth sizes,” Shepard said.

The design is simple, but the words “Standing With Our Ohana at Maui County Fire Department” are what stand out the most. Ohana means family, and even though they’re thousands of miles away, Gulf Shores Fire Rescue considers those firefighters one of their own.

“We want to do what we can to help everyone, so at this time we’re asking people to help us,” Shepard continued.