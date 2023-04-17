GULF SHORES, Ala.(WKRG) — Being rescued from the Gulf is the last thing you want to happen, but the Gulf Shores Fire and Rescue Team have been busy with a training on the beach.

Joethan Phillips, Beach Safety Chief, says this has been a very busy season so far.

“So what we had going on today was a collaborative effort between the lifeguards and the fire department for a drowning scenario that was on the beach, so all responders came to the scenario,” said Phillips. “That way we can practice our skills and be able to work as a team.”

There have already been over 100 rescues and one drowning here in Gulf Shores to start off the 2023 season. The rescue team chose this time in the year to do the training for a reason.

“The main thing is to get everyone prepared for what is coming up,” said Phillips. “Memorial Day is coming up, it’s going to be a busy weekend, some of our life guards are coming back from college, so its time for them to get back oriented with the beach and get trained back up.”

The teams used a lifeguard as a swimmer in distress and pulled him out of the water then started the medical process.

First responders advice to any beach goers is to swim at your own ability and always look at the flags flying that day.