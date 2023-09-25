GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Gulf Shores Fire Department is getting a new 4.5-acre training facility.

Currently, firefighters at Gulf Shores Fire Rescue are using neighboring facilities to train and even building their tools and courses to train within their station’s parking lot.

Fire Chief Mark Sealy said they are thrilled to get this new $1.2 million facility.

“It’ll have a couple of burn towers,” Sealy said. “It’ll have a couple of different props that we will build into it going forward, but we are so excited about it.”

Classrooms and other props will be a part of the facility as well. The facility will be located near West 36th Avenue in Gulf Shores. Chief Sealy said construction is set to begin shortly, and the facility is estimated to be completed by summer 2024.

Chief Sealy mentioned he has a talented and special group of firefighters at his station. He said they train every second they can get during their shifts.

“They are just hard workers,” Sealy said. “They want to train. We don’t force them to do anything, but our whole team wants to train to get better and better, so the training facility will be a good addition.”

Chief Sealy also said a new $1 million engine and a $3 million station are coming. Station 5 will be built near Coastal Gateway Boulevard, and there is no word yet as to when construction will begin.