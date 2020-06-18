UPDATE: Fatal crash between motorcycle and car on Hwy. 59

Baldwin County

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE (4:24 p.m. 6/18/20): Gulf Shores Fire Department says the fatal accident was between a a motorcycle and a car. The northbound lanes of Highway 59 at County Road 10 will be closed for a while longer while they conduct investigation. Southbound lanes of Highway 59 aren’t affected, and traffic is moving. Gulf Shores PD, Gulf Shores Fire Rescue and Foley PD are working the crash.

Original story

The Gulf Shores Fire Department confirm a fatal crash on Hwy. 59.

News 5 is headed to the scene and is awaiting more details.

There are no further reports as of right now.

