GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Local businesses are showing their support for Gulf Shores High School football team as the Dolphins are set to host Carroll in the first round of the Class 5A AHSAA state playoffs. Gulf Shores will be home for a playoff game for the first time in school history.

Head Coach of the Dolphins, Mark Hudspeth, said there is no community like Gulf Shores when it comes to support.

“It’s an amazing opportunity for our community to showcase our city, to showcase our football team, and showcase our great high school here in Gulf Shores,” said Hudspeth.

Senior, J.R. Gardner said the entire team is ready for the big game. After a long week of practice, this is something they have waited for.

“I’m very excited,” said Gardner. “I know the team is excited, coaches are excited, the whole community is excited, we are just ready to get out on the field.”

Support from the community means a lot to the entire program.

Junior running back Ronnie Royal said one of his favorite things about playing for Gulf Shores is not only the team but the supportive community. Royal said the community is their biggest fans.

“It feels really good,” said Royal. “The community is really big, they came to tailgates and they come to feed us and everything and it’s really supporting to us as a team.”

For this game, the city and the school wanted to make the matchup extra special for the team. Both end zones have been painted with the Dolphins colors and extra seating has been added to the stadium.

“Oh yeah, we saw a video of the field and we sent it in our group chat,” said Gardner. “It just looked so cool, we’ve never had that before.”

Players, coaches, a community and a field are ready to play the first round of playoffs Friday at 7 p.m.. WKRG will have highlights and more with Randy Patrick and Simone Eli on Friday Night Football Fever beginning at 10 p.m..