Gulf Shores declares local state of emergency

Unedited press release

Gulf Shores, Ala. – March 18, 2020 – In a special meeting this afternoon, Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft and members of the City Council, adopted a resolution declaring a local state of emergency affecting public health and safety due to COVID-19.

This declaration authorizes the Mayor to take all necessary or appropriate actions under Code of Alabama 1975 to meet the conditions of the emergency. This includes the ability to do the following:

· To appropriate and expend funds, make contracts, obtain and distribute equipment, materials and supplies for emergency management purposes.

· To provide for the health and safety of persons and property including emergency assistance to the victims of any disaster.

· To direct and coordinate the development of emergency management plans and programs in accordance with the policies and plans set by federal and state of emergency management agencies.

· To assign and make available for duty the employees, property, or equipment of the City of Gulf Shores for firefighting, engineering, rescue, health, medical and related service, police, transportation, construction, and similar items or services for emergency management purposes.

· To exercise any and all other powers and authorities, for emergency management purposes, as may otherwise be provided by the Alabama Emergency Management Act of 1955, above referenced, or other relevant or applicable federal or state law or regulation.

City officials are actively working with the office of Gov. Kay Ivey and Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) to identify all precautionary options that can be taken to insure the safety of the Gulf Shores community.

As a way to continue to minimize the spread of COVID-19 the City is requesting that the community follows Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) updated recommendations concerning public gatherings, food establishment and other retail venues, and businesses:

· No mass gatherings of 10 persons or more, or gatherings of any size that cannot maintain a consistent six-foot distance between participants (with exceptions noted below). This includes festivals, parades, assemblies, or sporting events.

· Senior adults or those with chronic health problems should avoid gatherings (outside of close family), and avoid travel by air, train or bus.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES