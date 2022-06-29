Gulf Shores, Ala. (WKRG) – In honor of July 4th, the city of Gulf Shores will close a number of facilities and alter the operating hours of others.
The following businesses will be closed on Monday, July 4th. They will re-open for normal operating hours on Tuesday, July 5th:
- City administrative offices
- Thomas B. Norton Public Library
- The Gulf Shores Museum
- The Cultural Center
- The City Store
Other businesses will be partially open, altering normal operation for the Fourth of July:
- The Bodenhamer Recreation Center will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 1p.m., but no fitness classes will be held on that day. Classes will resume the following day on Tuesday, July 5th.
- The George C. Meyer Tennis Center will close, but leave the courts open to the public. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday, July 5th.
The following services will remain open and unaffected at this time:
- All emergency services
- Republic Services Garbage and Recycling pickup
- Yard debris pickup
The city of Gulf Shores will also hold it’s City Council Work Session Meeting following the holiday on Tuesday, July 5th at 4p.m.
In a press release, Gulf Shores reminded its residents to have a safe holiday with a few safety tips:
- Sale or use of fireworks in corporate limits or police jurisdiction of the city is strictly prohibited.
- Cooking with propane and/or charcoal on/under decks or within 10 feet of multifamily
dwellings or combustible structures is strictly prohibited.
- Open fires on the beach or in public areas are strictly prohibited.
For any questions or further information, call the city at 251-968-2425 or email communications@gulfshoresal.gov.
You can stay ahead of all breaking and local news across the Gulf Coast. To get the latest news from Mobile, Baldwin County and Pensacola, download the WKRG News 5 News App and be sure to turn on push alerts.