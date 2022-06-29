Gulf Shores, Ala. (WKRG) – In honor of July 4th, the city of Gulf Shores will close a number of facilities and alter the operating hours of others.

The following businesses will be closed on Monday, July 4th. They will re-open for normal operating hours on Tuesday, July 5th:

City administrative offices

Thomas B. Norton Public Library

The Gulf Shores Museum

The Cultural Center

The City Store

Other businesses will be partially open, altering normal operation for the Fourth of July:

The Bodenhamer Recreation Center will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 1p.m., but no fitness classes will be held on that day. Classes will resume the following day on Tuesday, July 5th.

The George C. Meyer Tennis Center will close, but leave the courts open to the public. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday, July 5th.

The following services will remain open and unaffected at this time:

All emergency services

Republic Services Garbage and Recycling pickup

Yard debris pickup

The city of Gulf Shores will also hold it’s City Council Work Session Meeting following the holiday on Tuesday, July 5th at 4p.m.

In a press release, Gulf Shores reminded its residents to have a safe holiday with a few safety tips:

Sale or use of fireworks in corporate limits or police jurisdiction of the city is strictly prohibited.

Cooking with propane and/or charcoal on/under decks or within 10 feet of multifamily

dwellings or combustible structures is strictly prohibited. Open fires on the beach or in public areas are strictly prohibited.

For any questions or further information, call the city at 251-968-2425 or email communications@gulfshoresal.gov.