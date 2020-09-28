Gulf Shores City Schools resume classes for first time since Hurricane Sally

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Shores City Schools will reopen today for the first time since the Hurricane Sally hit. Students have been away from the classroom for two weeks after city schools closed on September 14th. The most important thing to remember is that some families are still recovering from this disaster and not every student can realistically return to school right now.

School officials said a few days ago that if families are still dealing with hurricane-related issues, parents can contact the school and those absences will be marked as excused. The storm made landfall in Gulf Shores nearly two weeks ago and there is still potentially months of cleanup remaining.

They also ask parents to monitor their kid’s temperature and watch for any symptoms of COVID-19. A statement from the school district said some students they’ve sent home for illness presented symptoms before arriving at school. They also encourage kids to wear face coverings, avoid close contact, and wash hands regularly.

This is the first public school system in south Baldwin County to reopen. The larger Baldwin County Public School system resumes classes across the county Wednesday.

