GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Shores City Schools was named a Green Ribbon School District in 2023, according to a GSCS news release.

GSCS is the only district in Alabama that received the award and are now nominated to receive the U.S. Department of Education’s Green Ribbon School Award.

“The award recognizes schools that nurture and promote environmental sustainability education and practices,” reads the release.

“Being acknowledged as a Green Ribbon School is a testament to out district’s commitment to our core values and providing a learning atmosphere that is innovative and environmentally friendly,” said Gulf Shores City Schools Superintendent Dr. Matt Akin.

The award focuses on three pillars:

Pillar 1 : “Reducing environmental impact and costs”

: “Reducing environmental impact and costs” Pillar 2 : “Improving the health and wellness of students and staff”

: “Improving the health and wellness of students and staff” Pillar 3: “Providing effective environmental and sustainability education, incorporating STEM, civic skills, and green career pathways”

Environmental education projects: