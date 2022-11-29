GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG)– Gulf Shores City Schools has been named the 10th-ranked school system in the state of Alabama out of 145 districts in the most recent Alabama Department of Education State Report Card released earlier this month.

Superintendent, Dr. Matt Akin said he is proud the city schools he overlooks received an A (92), after being graded for the very first time.

“Math, language arts and science and then it also looks at absences, graduation rate, college and career readiness so it’s a broad spectrum,” said Akin when talking about the different categories graded in the report.

Gulf Shores High School is the only school in Baldwin County to receive an A, putting them at No. 1 in the county.

The Baldwin County Public School System received a B on their grade report, ranking them 53rd in the state of Alabama.

Two years ago, Gulf Shores City Schools became a stand alone district. The system overcame the challenges of the COVID-19 school years to earn top marks in its first report card. The prior two school years did not have grade reports due to the pandemic.

“I can’t say it enough,” said Akin. “It’s all about teaching and a faculty that takes their job the extra mile.”

Gulf Shores High School Principal, Cindy Veazey, is beyond thrilled to know that her high school is the only one in Baldwin County to receive an A grade.

“They [teachers] get that we need the kids engaged to be here at school and to keep them on track to graduate,” said Veazy. “They go beyond and reteach that standard that the child didn’t get in order to pass that class, in order to move forward and graduate.”