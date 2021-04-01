Gulf Shores City Schools no longer requiring masks beginning April 12

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) -- A Foley woman was sentenced last week to eight years in prison for her participation in an organization that distributed substantial amounts of methamphetamine in Baldwin County during 2017 through 2018.

In May 2020, Tiffany Lynn Snider pled guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking felony.