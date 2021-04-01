Gulf Shores City Schools no longer requiring masks beginning April 12

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Shores City Schools will no longer require masks beginning April 12.
Superintendent Matt Akin posted the following statement on Facebook Thursday:
The Pandemic created by the COVID-19 virus has impacted every member of the Gulf Shores Family. It has certainly disrupted many activities related to family, school, and community, Throughout the Pandemic, our teachers, staff, and students have stepped up in many ways. We have tediously followed Alabama Department of Public Health guidelines to protect our students and staff. I am proud that over 60 percent of our employees have been vaccinated. In the last two weeks, there have only been three positive cases in our school system (0.1 percent). Beginning April 12 in accordance with guidance from Governor Kay Ivey, masks will no longer be required for students and employees. I am, however, strongly encouraging students and employees to continue wearing masks indoors. If we have a spike in positive cases, we will re-implement the mask requirement.Gulf Shores City Schools Superintendent Matt Akin