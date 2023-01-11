GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG)– Gulf Shores City Schools is continuing to grow meaning a bigger school is needed in the community.

Dr. Matt Akin, Gulf Shores City Schools Superintendent said it’s time to expand.

“Once this Gulf Shores High School is completed, our middle school will move into the existing high school, and the elementary campus will take over the middle school campus, both elementary and middle are certainly at capacity,” Akin said.

The site work alone will have a price tag of $7 million. The total cost of the school is unknown as of now, but the school will have some new amenities.

“There will be a lot of collaborative spaces, spaces for fine arts, we have a theatre planned, great athletic facilities planned, it will be like a high school you haven’t seen in Alabama,” Akin said.

The new school will be built at the intersection of Coastal Gateway and the Beach express and Akin said it’ll be convenient for Gulf Shores students.

“We have a lot of students, that live in this area, so the growth we are seeing in Gulf Shores, certainly in this area, the city owns this property, so I think it’s a perfect spot,” Akin said.

“It seems like a long way away, but there is a lot that has to happen between now and then,” Akin said.

The school district plans to break ground in February and start site work shortly after. The school is expected to open in August 2025.