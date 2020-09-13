Gulf Shores City Schools closed Monday due to Tropical Storm Sally

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — In Baldwin County, members of the Emergency Management Agency have already begun discussing safety plans ahead of Sally. In a sure sign a storm is on the way, a city tractor hauls one of several lifeguard stands off the public beach in Gulf Shores. People on the beach are trying to remain optimistic.

"So we should be good just make sure all lose things are up stay on high ground and we should be fine," said Janet Turner who just moved to Gulf Shores. Ike Williams tractor makes the rounds on the beach as well, as the surf is whipped up, he picks up heavy boxes of beach rental gear and moves them to safety for the fourth time this year.