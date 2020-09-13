Gulf Shores City Schools closed Monday due to Tropical Storm Sally

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Shores City Schools are cancelled Monday as a precaution for Tropical Storm Sally.
Good afternoon, We have been closely following the updates on Tropical Storm Sally. Earlier today school officials along with City of Gulf Shores officials participated in a webinar with the National Weather Service. Based on the latest forecast and the advice of local safety officials, all Gulf Shores City Schools will be closed tomorrow. The BOE and school offices will be closed. Tropical storm force gusts are expected to arrive in our area tomorrow morning and we are specifically concerned about buses traveling along the coast and over bridges. We are also concerned about the possibility of flooding in low lying areas. A decision about school cancellation for Tuesday will be made when more forecast information is available. Please stay tuned to our webpage(www.gsboe.org) and social media outlets for more information.Matt Akin
