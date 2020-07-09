Gulf Shores City Schools announces back-to-school plan

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Shores City Schools has announced its back-to-school plan for students returning this fall.

The school is implementing a rotating system for cafeteria and classroom use, and, if appropriate, a student should wear a mask.

Students in grades K-12 have the option to remain at home and attend classes online. Gulf Shores Virtual Academy admission requirements for Gulf Shores residents have been waived for the 2020-2021 school year. Students who select the virtual education option will be required to participate in this program for a minimum of one quarter. At that time, students may transition to traditional school or continue virtual education. Students who participate in virtual education are motivated learners who have access to regular adult support at home to ensure a successful learning experience.

Students with an Individualized Education Plan, Gifted Education Plan, 504 Plan, and/or English Language Learner Plan will receive approved accommodations.

“Our goal was to provide parents as much information as possible in order to help them make decisions about which instructional path to choose for their students in August. We understand that we may have to make modifications based on changing guidance from the ADPH and the SDE,” the school system said in a press release.

