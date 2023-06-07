GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Construction is underway at Gulf Shores Elementary school and new classrooms are in the works as enrollment continues to rise.

Dr. Matt Akin, Superintendent, says the school is in need of more classrooms.

“We are converting our existing classrooms to be more collaborative, personalized, so that’s what you are seeing here,” said Akin. “It is a mess right now but when school starts, we want these hallways to look like our new STEAM collaborative learning center.”

Twenty classrooms are in the process of being renovated from a regular classroom to a STEAM, collaborative classroom.

Akin explained that this project is needed as the enrollment continues to increase.

“After the last census, Gulf Shores was the fastest growing city in the state and the school system is seeing that,” said Akin. “We are increasing by about 4% to 5% each year, which might not sound like a lot but that ends up being hundreds of kids over a five year period.”

Kristine Mendyk, a Gulf Shores local and parent, says her and her family moved from New Jersey to Gulf Shores and says the school system was definitely attractive.

“It’s just wonderful, that is the reason why we moved here, we picked Gulf Shores over other towns in the area because of the school system, and once I had a taste of what they’re doing in the school, we won’t be going anywhere else,” Mendyk said.

Akin says the three million dollar project should be ready by this coming school year.