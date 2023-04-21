GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Shores City Schools was named a U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon School for 2023, the only school district in Alabama and the only school district in the southeast to be recognized for their sustainability practices.

The district is one out of eleven schools in the country to receive the Green Ribbon. It is based on a few different things that go on inside the classroom. Gulf Shores City Schools is well known for their STEAM lab and engineering courses that elementary through high school students are required to take.

Gulf Shores is also receiving the award because of their focus on the environment, as in taking a bike ride to the state park and to the beach for science class and growing fresh vegetables to use in school lunches and plenty more examples.

Assistant Superintendent of Instruction and Innovation Stephanie Harrison says they were thrilled when they heard the news.

“We are very excited, we are the only district winner for the southeast, so we are honored,” Harrison said.

Gulf Shores City Schools continues to add innovative ways to learning, focusing on certain components.

“The Green Ribbon is based on our environmental education and our sustainability practices, it’s based on our STEAM program where we teach design, principals and it is also based on our nutrition and wellness programs,” Harrison said.

Gulf Shores City Schools plan to continue their focus on sustainability and environmental learning.