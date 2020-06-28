Gulf Shores City Hall main branch is closed due to a positive COVID-19 case

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The main branch Gulf Shores City Hall is closed to the public due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19. Online Services are still available as well as access to the City Store.

Other city services such as Bodenhamer Recreation Center, Gulf Shores Public Library, Munciple Court, Planning and Zoning office, Building Department, and the Mayor’s office are still open. Facemasks are recommended.

You can read the full news release below:

Effective immediately, the Main Gulf Shores City Hall building is closed to public access until further notice due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19. This decision was made out of an abundance of caution to reduce the risk of spreading this virus to the public and City employees. Online services are still available. Any person or business needing to apply for a business license, remit taxes, or conduct other City business may do so online by visiting https://www.gulfshoresal.gov/619/Online-Services. Resident Hurricane/Re-Entry Passes are still being issued at the City Store located at 1821 AL-59 on the corner of Highway 59 and Clubhouse Drive. Other City services/buildings such as the Bodenhamer Recreation Center, Gulf Shores Public Library, Municipal Court, Planning and Zoning office, Building Department, and Mayor’s office are open but with limited access and face masks recommended. We urge everyone to follow the Alabama Department of Public Health’s (ADPH) recommended health and safety practices to reduce the spread of Coronavirus. These include the following:• Practice good hygiene: cover coughs and sneezes, don’t touch your face, and wash hands often• Avoid close contact with people who are sick, even inside your home• Maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others not in your household• Use cloth face coverings when in public• Clean and disinfect frequently used items and touched surfaces often

The City of Gulf Shores will continue to provide updates as soon as they are available here and on our website. We encourage you to sign up to receive update notifications by visiting www.gulfshoresal.gov and clicking the “Notify Me” button.

LATEST STORIES