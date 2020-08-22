Gulf Shores City Council to hold special meeting Saturday ahead of tropical weather

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of Gulf Shores city government are gearing up for the possible impact of two storm systems heading to the gulf coast. Saturday at noon, members of the Gulf Shores City Council will hold a special meeting at Erie Hall Meyer Civic Center.

According to a Facebook post, they will discuss matters related to the impending storms. It is possible they could also discuss delaying this week’s municipal elections depending on the intensity and track of the storms. The meeting can be streamed online as well

