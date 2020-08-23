Gulf Shores City Council holds Sunday meeting ahead of storms in the gulf

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of the Gulf Shores City Council plan to meet again Sunday to discuss preparations ahead of named storms Marco and Laura heading to the gulf coast. Council members met Saturday but took no action on delaying the municipal election or evacuations because the storm tracks shifted west.

Today the same issues are on the table. They meet at 12:30 Sunday to discuss the possibility of evacuations, an election postponment or anything else related to storm preparation in their part of south Baldwin County.