Gulf Shores celebrates Fat Tuesday

Baldwin County

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Big fun and huge crowds enjoyed the 42nd annual Mardi Gras parade in Gulf Shores.

Thousands of revelers lined Highway 59 to catch everything from Moon Pies and beads galore.

“I just love the celebration of Mardi Gras,” said one lady who comes every year to the Gulf Shores parade. “Being out here with all these people and of course catching the beads.”

More than three dozen floats, bands and other entrants rolled down 59 all the way to the beach road.

This year’s Grand Marshall was Joey Ward.

