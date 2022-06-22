GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG)– The fastest growing sport in the country is coming to the fastest growing city in Alabama. The city of Gulf Shores broke ground on a new 12 lighted, regulation-sized pickleball courts Wednesday, June 22 at the Gulf Shores Sportsplex.

Grant Brown, city of Gulf Shores Public Information Officer, said the projected was six months in the making. According to a release from the city, the estimated cost for this project is $780,000 while city of Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Sports and Events are helping fund the project. American Tennis Courts from Mobile is the primary contractor who will be building these courts.

The construction of these courts is in anticipation of bringing tournaments and other pickleball related events to Gulf Shores during the offseason.

“What this brings to Gulf Shores, pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country and we now are able to start to effect that as people come to Gulf Shores,” said Brown. “We want to be able to provide league play and just recreational play for our residents.”

The Pickeball courts are located at the Gulf Shores Sportsplex.

The facility includes 12 new lighted regulation-size pickleball courts.

Grant Brown, Recreation & Cultural Affairs Director, and others breaking ground on the new facility.

Members of the board dig their first holes in the groundbreaking event.

Brown said he expected a good turnout to today’s ground break, but it exceeded his expectations when 70 to 80 residents and players came to show their excitement and support.

We are excited for the Sports Tourism opportunities these new pickleball courts will bring to the Alabama Gulf Coast, including tournaments as well as regular play. We anxiously await this enhancement. Beth Gendler, President and Chief Executive Officer of Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism

Construction of the courts are officially underway while the plan is for the new facility to be complete and open to public this December.