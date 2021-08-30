Gulf Shores begins clean up, warns of more danger from Ida

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Cities like Gulf Shores on Alabama’s coast dodged a bullet, but they still felt the impacts of Hurricane Ida on Sunday, dealing with the powerful system’s rain and storm surge. Monday, communities were still dealing with the water.

Little Lagoon in Gulf Shores on Monday morning was pushing water over the main road, Highway 59, and several surrounding streets including Windmill Ridge, which runs along the southern edge of the lagoon. The good news so far: there are no reports of water getting into houses, yet.

The main public beach, Gulf Place, was closed closed. Crews had already started removing the sand from the parking lot, but Gulf Place will remain closed at least until Wednesday.

WKRG has not seen many people on the beaches, but we have seen patrols making sure folks stay out of the water and also removing debris from the storm that is continuing to wash up.

City officials were urging everyone to stay off the roads, stay out of the water and stay weather aware. Coastal and flash flooding is still a concern.