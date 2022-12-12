GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Paying to park at Gulf Shores Public Beach accesses will be more expensive next summer.

The city council voted to approve a proposal that would increase all-day parking from $10 a day to $15 a day and do away with a $5 fee for four-hour parking unless the parking area is near a restaurant.

The money raised will be used to help offset the cost of maintaining the beaches, recycling, and police and lifeguard protection. The increase in fees would generate an additional $700,000 for the city to maintain the beaches, according to a city official.

Gulf Shores residents with a current hurricane re-entry decal can park for free in any public access parking lot.

The new fees will go into effect on March 1st.